Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Port News / Plan for No-Deal in Irish Ports Still Not Tested With Only 37 Days Left

Plan for No-Deal in Irish Ports Still Not Tested With Only 37 Days Left

in Port News 25/09/2019

Systems newly designed to avoid chaotic scenes at Irish ports and airports in the event of a no-deal Brexit have not yet been trialled.

With only 37 days until the potential worst-case scenario, the plans reports the Independent.ie, have yet to be road-tested.

Dublin Port has a contingency plan, known as Operation Purge, which is designed to ensure minimum traffic congestion in the city if trucks get delayed by checks.

However, Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers claims the fact it and other contingency operations have not been trialled “is reckless”.
Source: Afloat

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software