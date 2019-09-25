Plan for No-Deal in Irish Ports Still Not Tested With Only 37 Days Left

Systems newly designed to avoid chaotic scenes at Irish ports and airports in the event of a no-deal Brexit have not yet been trialled.

With only 37 days until the potential worst-case scenario, the plans reports the Independent.ie, have yet to be road-tested.

Dublin Port has a contingency plan, known as Operation Purge, which is designed to ensure minimum traffic congestion in the city if trucks get delayed by checks.

However, Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers claims the fact it and other contingency operations have not been trialled “is reckless”.

Source: Afloat