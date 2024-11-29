Plans for port ‘could help businesses thrive’

Businesses could receive a boost from a shipping giant’s decision to switch its operations to another port, business leaders and an MP have said.

Shipping and logistics company Maersk announced its larger vessels would no longer use the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk from February.

It said London Gateway on the Thames estuary in Essex was “the most optimal port to serve our customers” in the UK.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Essex Chambers of Commerce and Thurrock’s MP all said the move had the potential to boost trade in the area.

The news comes after DP World, owner of P&O Ferries, announced its much-anticipated £1bn plan to make London Gateway “Britain’s largest container port”.

The BBC understands two of Maersk’s giant container ships, which dock at Felixstowe each week, will soon go to London Gateway, which opened in 2013.

However, Maersk’s smaller ships, which service shorter routes, are still expected to call at Felixstowe.

Maersk said it would share further details “over the next couple of weeks”.

Ann Scott, Essex development manager at the FSB, said: “An increase in trade at London Gateway from a major shipping company has the potential to create a supportive ecosystem for small businesses to thrive.”

She said the plans could help generate direct and indirect economic activity, including jobs.

“More proposed activity at London Gateway could be positive news for Thurrock- based small businesses – especially those within industries such as haulage, logistics, import, export, and the wider supply chain around the port,” she said.

A spokesperson for Essex Chambers of Commerce said Maersk’s plans were “good news” for London Gateway, “although understandably disappointing” for Felixstowe.

“If transport infrastructure has been a factor in the decision, we believe this strengthens the case not only for a positive decision on the Lower Thames Crossing but also for investment in the rail junctions at Ely and Haughley which are critical for the economic success of the wider east of England region.”

Jen Craft, Labour MP for Thurrock, said: “It is good news for us. It will bring growth and bring well-paying jobs into the area.

“We are always very happy to welcome investment into Thurrock.”

Ernst Schulze, chief executive of ports and terminals at DP World UK, said: “Gemini (Maersk & Hapag-Lloyd) choosing London Gateway for their Asia-Europe and Middle East-Europe services is a testament to the investments we’ve made to build an advanced, world-class logistics hub.”

