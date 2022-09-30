Plans to expand Jersey’s harbour operations

Ports of Jersey said its multi-million pound plans included creating a new ferry terminal and a larger area for handling freight shipments.

The government-owned organisation said the new plans would “ensure the port’s long-term viability”.

Ports of Jersey has launched a public consultation into the proposals which will inform its planning application.

Harbourmaster Captain William Sadler said the plans would secure the harbour’s future.

“With ageing infrastructure and freight activity at Elizabeth Harbour exceeding capacity, it is now more important than ever to prepare St Helier Harbour for the future,” he said.

“So we’ve developed a master plan that will secure the viability of our lifeline port by making it more efficient.

“This will increase the port’s capacity to handle freight, and provide an opportunity to free up space for facilities which will enhance the appeal of the harbours and create vibrant community spaces for islanders and visitors to enjoy.”

Ports of Jersey said the project would form part of a seven to 10 year master plan for the St Helier Harbour, with future work to focus on other waterfront areas including the Albert Pier, La Collette, Victoria Pier, New North Quay, Old Harbours and La Folie.

It said the St Helier Harbour handled 98% of all cargo entering the island, with goods currently going through one of two separate sites at the Elizabeth Harbour and the New North Quay.

Creating a single freight handling area would result in efficiencies, reduce the cost of shipping, and “safeguard the island’s supply chain by supporting anticipated freight requirements for future generations,” it said.

The organisation said replacing the existing Elizabeth Terminal, which was opened in 1989 and described as “no longer fit for purpose”, would improve “visitors’ first and lasting impressions of the island”.

Ports of Jersey said it would pay for the work itself and insisted there would be no cost to taxpayers.

It has launched two public consultations, running from Tuesday 27 September to Sunday 23 October, aimed at gathering views on the proposals and on what the St Helier Harbour means to island residents.

The organisation has also announced three public events for islanders to learn more about the redevelopment plans:

• Monday 3 October: Pomme D’Or Hotel (12:00 – 18:00 BST)

• Saturday 8 October: St Brelade’s Parish Hall (10:00 – 16:00 BST)

• Wednesday 12 October: Town Hall (10:00 – 16:00 BST)

Ports of Jersey said opinions raised would inform a planning application for the Elizabeth Harbour, which is due to be submitted in December for consideration in 2023.

It said detailed plans would include an assessment of the impact on the environment of reclaiming more land.

Source: BBC