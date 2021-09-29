Platts expects Asia spot LNG price to fall to $11/mmBtu next summer

Price agency S&P Global Platts is expecting Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices to fall to about $11 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) next summer from $29 per mmBtu this week, an analyst said on Tuesday.

“We are expecting JKM to be well above $25 per mmBtu in winter. Prices will fall from current levels next year but will fall quite dramatically,” said Jeff Moore, manager of Platts’ Asian LNG Analytics division during the annual Platts APPEC 2021 conference.

JKM refers to the firm’s Japan-Korea-Marker price which is widely used as a benchmark in the spot market in the region.

Moore added that the agency expects spot prices to fall by more than $15 to about $11 per mmBtu next summer.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)