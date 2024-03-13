Platts IODEX plunges most in 20 months on bearish Asian seaborne market

The Platts IODEX iron ore benchmark price witnessed its largest day-on-day slump in nearly 20 months on March 11, weighed down by a raft of sluggish physical fundamentals in Asia, coupled with pessimism around China’s housing and property sector.

Platts IODEX has been on a downtrend since the beginning of the year, dipping below the $110/dmt CFR China mark March 11, S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed.

The iron ore benchmark price fell to $108.40/dmt March 11 from a lofty $143.20/dmt CFR Qingdao Jan. 2, S&P Global data showed. The index dropped $8.25/dmt on the day March 11, the most since July 14, 2022, when it lost $9.15/dmt in a single trading session.

“We think IODEX will average $128/dmt in Q1,” said analysts at S&P Global.

On March 9, China’s Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said that companies that are unable to operate should file for bankruptcy, if necessary, in response to the country’s struggling property sector, with several major players defaulting on their debt back in 2023.

“Sentiment around housing and property are just way too bad, I don’t see why iron ore is on such a bad position, but [the] fact remains, it is,” said an international iron ore trader.

Similarly, spot premium for 63% Fe iron ore pellets was assessed at $4.90/dmt CFR China on March 11, over the front-month 62% Fe derivatives. The premium was at a near 3 1/2-year low on persisting demand weakness in China, sources said.

Sluggish production margins and availability of other cost-effective feedstocks have capped the upside on pellet demand as a steel-making ingredient.

Several India-based producers were reluctant to sell premium quality material as interest was available only at lower levels, which would not even make up for their cost of production.

In addition, iron ore market participants were largely unfazed by the announcement of a 5% GDP growth target in 2024 at China’s “Two Sessions” last week.

Many adopted a wait-and-watch stance, as the market sought further economic stimulus to address challenges in the Chinese real estate sector. Meanwhile, there were market talks that some steelmakers may have reduced production volumes amid poor margins and bearish demand.

“The overhaul of blast furnace and production lines at some Chinese steel mills has affected the demand for iron ore, and combined with the lack of stimulus measures during the two sessions has greatly affected market confidence,” said a China-based iron ore trader.

Physical fundamentals dull

Iron ore as the key steel-making ingredient remains the focal point for China, which imports over 70% of the global supply. In 2023, the country purchased 1.18 billion mt of iron ore, up 6.6% on the year.

China imported close to 210 million mt of iron ore in the first two months of the year, up around 8% from the same period last year.

However, restocking activities during the Lunar New Year period did not translate to sustained demand where seaborne prices lost momentum and plummeted on the back of lackluster steel margins.

Chinese steel mills, which planned maintenances for blast furnaces, kept operating rates low, while others maintained a low inventory level and produced on a need-to basis during a period of low profitability.

Incoming arrivals and rising stockpiles at Chinese ports further weighed on seaborne spot procurement activities, where inventories at ports surpassed 130 million mt in recent weeks, the highest since April 2023.

With a gloomy downstream steel and property sector, coupled with resilient global iron ore shipment volumes, little respite is seen for seaborne prices from the supply angle, according to iron ore market participants.

“We see steel consumption from the property sector falling by 4.4% this year. Infrastructure growth should help offset some of the drop in property construction demand, but there are mixed signals for this sector,” according to analysts at S&P Global.

