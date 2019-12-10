Platts proposes including EM Splendour in Singapore Marine Fuel 0.5% MOC

S&P Global Platts is considering the inclusion of the vessel EM Splendour as an additional delivery point in the FOB Singapore Marine Fuel 0.5% assessment process.

EM Splendour (IMO 9176981) is operated by Grandeur Pioneer as a floating storage unit at Tanjung Pelepas in southern Malaysia’s Johor state.

There are currently seven FSUs approved as additional delivery points in the Platts FOB Singapore fuel oil and marine fuel assessment process. The standards applicable to approved FSUs require that sellers specifically name the vessel used as delivery point at the time of submitting offers to Platts for publishing.

Any offer of oil from vessels accredited for the FOB Singapore fuel oil and marine fuel assessment process would be on an FOB FSU basis. Sellers cannot unilaterally nominate an approved vessel as a delivery point in FOB Straits trades.

Please send all feedback and comments by January 6, 2020, to [email protected] and [email protected]

For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by Platts for public viewing. Platts will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.

Source: Platts