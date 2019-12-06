Platts proposes Valparaiso 0.5% bunkers assessment

S&P Global Platts proposes launching a new daily price assessment for IMO-compliant Marine Fuel 0.5% bunkers on a delivered basis in Valparaiso, Chile, from January 2, 2020.

Platts proposes to publish a Marine Fuel 0.5% bunker fuel price assessment on a delivered basis for 3-7 days forward from the date of publication. The assessment will reflect deliveries for 250 to 1,500 mt.

The new assessments would be added to the existing suite of Marine Fuel 0.5% bunkers assessments in the Americas: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/120219-platts-launches-additional-americas-marine-fuel-05-bunker-assessments

Platts will continue to review the publication of high sulfur bunker fuel assessments at locations where they currently exist.

In line with Platts’ existing Marine Fuel 0.5% bunker and cargo assessments, the new IMO-compliant bunker fuel assessment will reflect specifications for RMG fuels as defined by the International Organization for Standardization in document ISO 8217:2010 Petroleum products — Fuels (class F) – Specifications of marine fuels, but with a maximum sulfur limit of 0.5%.

Source: Platts