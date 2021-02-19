Platts to include PIS Pioneer in Singapore Marine Fuel 0.5% MOC from Mar 29

S&P Global Platts will include the PIS Pioneer as an additional loading point in the FOB Singapore Marine Fuel 0.5% assessment process from March 29, 2021.

PIS Pioneer (IMO 9294563) is operated by Pertamina International Shipping as a floating storage unit at Tanjung Pelepas within Johor Bahru Port Limit in southern Malaysia’s Johor state.

Platts first proposed including PIS Pioneer as an additional loading point in a subscriber note published Jan. 20, 2021: http://plts.co/nqKq30rx3Qn.

There are currently 10 FSUs approved as additional loading points in the Platts FOB Singapore fuel oil and marine fuel assessment process. The standards applicable to approved FSUs require that sellers specifically name the vessel used as a loading point at the time of submitting offers to Platts for publishing.

Any offer of oil from vessels accredited for the FOB Singapore fuel oil and marine fuel assessment process would be on FOB FSU basis. Sellers cannot unilaterally nominate an approved vessel as a delivery point in FOB Straits trades.

Source: S&P Global Platts