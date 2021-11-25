Plug Power Selects Germany’s Port of Duisburg as Location of European Headquarters

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen market, announced its European headquarters will be located in the Port of Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

With a significant presence in Europe for more than ten years, Plug Power is accelerating its investment on the continent to develop and grow the green hydrogen economy through a new European headquarters. Duisburg, the world’s largest inland port, offers the company direct maritime supply chain connections to Antwerp, Belgium and Rotterdam, Netherlands.

This location will allow Plug Power to capitalize on the major assets of the Duisburg region’s industrial area, including a large concentration of logistics and transport customers and a highly skilled workforce. Duisburg has also been elected as one of three hydrogen technology capital cities in Germany, giving Duisburg a decisive role in the German energy transition. As such, Plug Power is establishing itself at the center of the European hydrogen ecosystem and will be well positioned to contribute to the development of future green hydrogen applications.

“Plug Power intends to play an important role in the development of green hydrogen in Europe and to contribute significantly to the European hydrogen strategy,” said Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO. “Our establishment of a headquarters in the Port of Duisburg supports our ambitious objectives for leading the build-out of a global green hydrogen ecosystem.”

Markus Bangen, CEO of duisport, also emphasized the importance of the settlement for the port and the region: “Sustainability is a decisive economic factor. duisport has been working for years to establish climate-neutral transport structures and to actively shape the energy transition in the region’s transport and logistics sector. Hydrogen will take on a central role in the future and is a critical element for the industrial and logistics industries in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and the Port of Duisburg. We are, therefore, very pleased to welcome Plug Power’s European headquarters to the Port of Duisburg, advancing the development of this location as the center of hydrogen in Germany and NRW.”

The Mayor of the City of Duisburg, Sören Link, explained: “The location of Plug Power’s European headquarters in the Port of Duisburg underscores the international importance of the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. The city of Duisburg, one of the most important business locations in NRW, is setting the course for an energy transformation. Both the Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Center and Plug Power’s new European headquarters will create value for the port city. We look forward to continually developing Duisburg together.”

The initial 70,000-square-foot facility will house an innovation center with engineering labs, a monitoring, diagnostics and technical support center, an on-site electrolyzer enabling green hydrogen production, an inventory and logistics center, and a training space. The extensive logistics areas of the Port of Duisburg can accommodate future expansions, enabling the company to meet its rapid growth plans in Europe.

Source: Plug Power Inc.