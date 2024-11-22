PMA Launches Automation Project for Maritime Training Department

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) presented the automation project for the Maritime Training Department (DEFMA) of the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM) to representatives of accredited Maritime Training Centers (CFM).

This system integrates software to automate DEFMA’s processes, aiming to minimize direct human intervention, achieve a 75% reduction in processing times, and reduce space and paper usage.

Engineer Luis Roquebert, Administrator of the PMA, highlighted their focus on updating digital systems to remain competitive in the international market. He also emphasized the importance of modernizing internal training processes so that seafarers acquire the latest skills for navigating Panama’s fleet vessels.

The platform’s objective is to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of management related to CFM training requests and service renewals.

The project consists of three phases, each including working groups with CFM delegates, a pilot program, and a testing period. The system is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of 2025.

Maryluz Castillo Gómez, Director of the DGGM at PMA, noted that this is the first module of the institutional software. In this initial phase, all key processes will be automated, and later feedback from the CFM will be sought to optimize the system.

This innovation project incurs no additional cost to PMA, as it is being developed by the institution’s IT team with support from the DGGM and DEFMA.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority