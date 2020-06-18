PMA Will Help The Panamanian Seafarers To Optimize Their Labour Oportunities In The Maritime Sector

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) makes a call through the General Directorate of Seafarers (DGGM) for the actualization of their database to grant the maritime sector companies and the shipowners interested in contracting Panamanian personnel, the data of the seafarers transparently, orderly and regarding their competences, in order to grant better labour opportunities.

The resumes shall be sent in English to the Department of Maritime and Labour Affairs to the e-mail: [email protected], for the personal skills of the junior personnel, seafarers and hotel personnel, who would like to execute tasks inside the ships as seafarers. The applicants shall include the following detailed information:

• The position to be applied to, which shall be determined by the kind of license (requires a valid license) of the applicant and their experience.

• Complete personal data.

• Valid Passport.

• Valid medical certificate.

• It shall include all visa kinds and the issuance and expiration of each document.

• Detail the level of English (medium or advanced), and add the use of any other language as well as their level of dominion. Also add certifications of English level.

• The application shall include copies of all valid licenses (Competence Certificates) according to their position.

• The application shall include all the obtained courses, considering their issuance date. It is important to include the five basic courses required by all international waters license; Personal survival, Prevention and firefighting, Personal Safety and social responsibility.

• Specialized Courses (Crowd Control).

It is important to indicate that the Captains and Officers shall go personally to the universities they graduated from or to the Marine Officers Association (APOM) to deliver their resumes.

Source: Panama Maritime Authority