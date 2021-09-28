P&O Ferries Pays Tribute To Key Workers By Doubling Discounts

P&O Ferries is pleased to announce that frontline workers will be offered a 10% reduction on ticket fares and a 10% concession in all its World Duty Free Shops – doubling existing discounts.

Introduced on a permanent basis in response to the service and sacrifices of key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers, carers, NHS staff and members of the Armed Forces will all be eligible to take advantage of the offer. In addition to reduced ticket fares, a 10% discount on products in P&O Ferries’ World Duty Free shops – which already offer up to 50% off high street prices – will provide frontline workers with further savings.

Key workers, and all P&O Ferries customers, will be able to save a further 10% when they use the new Reserve and Collect service to purchase World Duty Free shopping. An array of cosmetics, beauty products, liquors, luxury food products, jewellery, and toys are available for purchase.

Peter Hebblethwaite, Managing Director of P&O Ferries, said: “The courage and compassion of frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic has touched hearts across our nation. I am delighted that, in tribute to their remarkable dedication and tireless hard work, we are able to double discounts for frontline workers on ticket fares and in all our World Duty Free Shops.

“At P&O Ferries, we are determined to make a positive economic and societal impact wherever we work, with community engagement, ethics and wellbeing at the heart of our sustainability strategy. Whether facilitating a well-earned break or reuniting loved ones, this discount will allow us to welcome even more frontline workers to our vessels”.

P&O is a leading pan-European ferry and logistics group at the heart of the Europe’s economy and a part of DP World, the leading provider of smart logistics solutions and enabler of the flow of trade across the globe. P&O Ferries is a major provider of freight transport and passenger travel services, sailing on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. Working closely with P&O Ferries, its logistics business P&O Ferrymasters operates integrated road and rail links to countries across the continent including Italy, Poland, Germany, Spain and Romania, and facilitates the onward movement of goods to Europe from Asian countries via the Silk Road.

Source: P&O Ferries