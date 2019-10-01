P&O Ferrymasters Enters Into Strategic Partnership To Facilitate “No-Deal” Brexit Customs Declarations

P&O FERRYMASTERS announces it has entered into a strategic partnership with SGS Maco to offer customs declaration services to P&O Ferrymasters’ customers. This will maintain easy and fluid declaration for the import and export of goods to and from the United Kingdom, in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit.

If at the end of October, the UK leaves the European Union without a deal that maintains existing customs arrangements, goods may have to be declared to customs and this partnership will allow continuity and fluidity for P&O Ferrymaster’s customers.

SGS Maco will work with P&O Ferrymasters to facilitate its customers making customs declarations at ports in the Netherlands and Belgium and offer fiscal representation services for companies transporting goods throughout the European Union. The customs declaration services will be organised in the United Kingdom by P&O Ferrymasters and SGS Maco staff, and through a partner in Ireland.

Mark Timmermans, Trailer Director, said: “This partnership allows us to offer a comprehensive declaration package to clients as part of our door to door transport operation. Our account managers will soon contact our customers to offer this service to them”.

Etienne Mulders, Managing Director at SGS Maco, said: “Brexit poses a great challenge for UK-EU traders. SGS Maco believes a joint effort by logistics service providers, customs agents and traders is necessary to ensure smooth post-Brexit trade”

P&O Ferrymasters is a leading pan-European provider of logistics solutions. The company serves 20 strategic locations in 13 countries across the continent, operating integrated road, rail and sea links via a fleet of more than 5,000 trailers and containers.

The company is part of P&O Ferries, which sails on eight major routes between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Holland and Belgium. It operates more than 20 vessels which carry 8.4 million passengers and 2.3 million freight units every year. P&O Ferries is part of DP World, a leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain.

Source: P&O Ferrymasters