Poland’s imports of Russian oil fall 20% in second quarter – central bank

Poland’s imports of Russian oil fell by 20% in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, partly due to the temporary shutdown of the Druzhba pipeline and changes in a purchases contract, a report by the central bank said.

Most of the crude refined by Polish refineries owned by state-run PKN Orlen and Lotos still comes from Russia via pipelines, but Warsaw has reduced its reliance in recent years and buys more oil from other sources, including Saudi Arabia.

Diversifying supplies helped Polish refineries keep operating when Russian deliveries via Druzhba were stopped in April for 46 days due to contamination with organic chloride.

“The fall in imports via the pipeline was compensated by a strong increase in supplies via the sea,” the central bank said in its second-quarter balance of payments report.

It added that Polish refineries had in the second quarter increased imports from Saudi Arabia, which became the second- biggest oil supplier to Poland after Russia.

Total oil imports by Poland in the second quarter fell by 14%, while the price of imported oil rose on average to 257 zlotys ($67) per barrel from 234 zlotys in the second quarter of 2018.

Also imports of coal fell in the second quarter to 3.5 million tonnes from 4.5 million a year ago, hitting the lowest since the third quarter of 2017 as coal purchases from Russia fell and from Australia and Mozambique rose.

While oil and coal purchases from abroad decreased, the value of electricity imported by Poland jumped by 70% in the April-June period to 1 billion zlotys.

Analysts have said that imports of power into Poland have increased due to price factors. Poland’s wholesale electricity prices are higher than in its neighbouring countries, which have more green energy sources.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by David Holmes)