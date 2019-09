Poland’s PKN expects to receive almost 100,000 tonnes of U.S. oil in October

Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen will receive a spot delivery of almost 100,000 tonnes of oil from the United States next month as part of its plan to diversify supply, it said.

The group, which wants to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, said it is exploring an option to include U.S. oil permanently in its supply portfolio.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jan Harvey)