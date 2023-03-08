Poland’s PKN will demand compensation after Russia stopped oil deliveries, says CEO

Poland’s PKN Orlen will demand compensation after Russia halted oil deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline in late February, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek said on Monday, without giving further details.

“… Russians stopped pumping oil to Poland…so we will now take legal action and demand claims,” he told private Radio Zet. He declined to give a value for potential compensation saying he could not discuss details of company contracts.

Last March, Poland pledged to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022, the same time as PKN’s long-term contract with Rosneft expired. It also has an agreement with Tatneft that ends in 2024.

Last week Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland would cut its oil imports from Russia to close to zero in February-March from around 10% of the oil refined by PKN at the beginning of 2023.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)