Pole Star Awarded North Caspian Operating Company Vessel Tracking Contract

Pole Star is pleased to announce that we have been awarded a contract with North Caspian Operating Company N.V. (NCOC) to provide marine vessel tracking services until 2024.

Pole Star and NCOC have enjoyed a strong working relationship for over ten years.

With a 21 year record of robust and intuitive solutions that allow users to track, monitor, and manage their assets, Pole Star is a global leader in maritime technology. From being the first company to track vessels in 1998, Pole star now monitors over 20,000 vessels worldwide.

Pole Star’s vessel tracking service uses blended satellite tracking technology (including Inmarsat-C, IsatData Pro and AIS) to provide reliable near real-time information. Our systems display event notifications, customisable zones (including ECAs, EEZs, high-risk areas, environmental and regulatory zones), weather layers and historical tracks.

“I’m extremely pleased that North Caspian Trading Company has entrusted Pole Star to provide vessel tracking services. As a global leader in vessel tracking, we take the responsibility of our clients and their assets very seriously, and look forward to providing our services to NCOC for many more years to come.” (Nancy Chrysanthopoulou, Key Account & Distributor Manager, Pole Star)

Pole Star Space Applications Limited is a leading provider of ship-centric tracking, monitoring, compliance, and risk management services to the shipping & offshore, government, and financial markets & compliance sectors. Established in 1998, we are a privately owned company headquartered in London with offices in Panama, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Sydney. We understand the needs of the maritime sector, developing innovative and reliable systems, and serving over 1200 shipping companies, 100 governments, and 50 banks and commodity trading firms directly or through our global distribution network.

Source: Pole Star