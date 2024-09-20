Pole Star Global Expands Podium’s Emissions Module to Deliver Enhanced Voyage Informatics

Pole Star Global has announced the expansion of its Podium Emissions Module, a key solution within the Podium platform, designed to help vessels navigate evolving regulations and future-proof their emissions management strategies.

The expanded Emissions Module on Podium offers vessels advanced tools to track and record greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, optimise voyages, and ensure seamless reporting and compliance. The enhanced module provides several key benefits, including:

Manage EU ETS Responsibility: The Emissions Module acts as a unified platform to standardize emission data and streamline communication among stakeholders, ensuring consistent reporting and improved collaboration.

Calculate EU Allowances (EUA): The tool enables tracking of total emissions for each voyage, calculating EUA, and determining the amount due for any remaining emissions.

Record Emissions from Alternative Fuel Types: Vessels can submit data on alternative fuel types in compliance with EU regulations and incorporate these into EUA calculations.

Stay Compliant with Regulations and Frameworks: The platform integrates with leading verifiers like DNV and Verifavia, enabling ship operators to manage key regulatory accounts for various compliance frameworks, including IMO DCS, EU MRV, UK MRV, CII, Sea Cargo Charter, and Poseidon Principles.

Route Optimisation to Reduce Operational Costs: The module provides insights into cost-effective options like slow steaming and route optimisation, with potential savings of nearly $60,000 on a Europe-to-Asia voyage.

Reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions: Pre-voyage briefings forecast wind, sea conditions, and currents, allowing vessels to choose the most fuel-efficient routes through data-driven analysis.

Darin Keeter, Senior Vice President for Shipping and Offshore at Pole Star Global, said: “By utilising Podium’s voyage optimisation feature, vessels can minimise exposure to EU ETS and EUA by optimising routes for reduced fuel consumption. Using our onboard interface, vessels can report emissions and other performance-related data, which is then monitored in our Emissions Module dashboards. With integrations to major verifiers like DNV and Verifavia, operators can efficiently settle EU ETS accounts on a voyage level or prepare for their annual EU and IMO DCS filing.”

Maximising Fleet Efficiency with Cutting-Edge Technology

Launched in 2020, Podium is an award-winning voyage informatics platform that constantly monitors each vessel’s environment using a highly configurable rules engine. It provides real-time or periodic updates based on customer preferences to optimise the safety of ships, crew, reputation, and investments.

The Podium Emissions Module integrates crucial data from ships, shore, and environmental sources, delivering vital insights into emissions through customisable dashboards, real-time alerts, and comprehensive tracking and reporting.

Pole Star Global’s Podium serves as the digital nerve centre for maritime operations. Powered by the industry-leading DOMAIN engine, it unifies voyage monitoring, reporting, analysis, and optimisation into one flexible, user-friendly platform.

With seamless integration at its core, the newly expanded Emissions Module is set to revolutionise emissions management, making it simpler and more efficient than ever before.

Source: Pole Star Global