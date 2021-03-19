Pole Star’s Regulatory Technology PurpleTRAC Incorporates Draught Change Notifications for Comprehensive Risk Management

Pole Star is pleased to announce that our award-winning sanctions screening & vessel monitoring solution, PurpleTRAC, now includes draught change notifications for enhanced vessel activity awareness.

This new feature is part of a series of new functionalities within PurpleTRAC, providing users with the most comprehensive risk analysis of their associated vessels in a single point solution.

How can draught change notifications bolster vessel investigations?

Draught refers to the vertical distance between the surface of the water and the lowest point of a vessel. A draught change indicates that cargo has been loaded or offloaded onto the vessel- if this occurs during a period of non-reporting, this is likely to pose a substantial red flag to entities engaged with the vessel such as financing banks, ship operators or ship owners.

Why is this important for those engaged in maritime trade?

A year on from the release of OFAC’s advisory targeting the maritime industry, it is common knowledge that nobody engaged in maritime trade is shielded from sanctions. But while knowing a vessel’s movement history is crucial, the importance of screening the entire ecosystem and circumstances surrounding a vessel is often understated.

Ensuring that a ship is where it is supposed to be, and engaging with actors that it is legally allowed to, is essential in underpinning sanctions compliance processes.

“The implementation of our draught change notification feature enables a further layer of investigation into vessel activity. Crucially, it bolsters PurpleTRAC’s ability to filter out the needles in the haystack, and present them in a rapid, simple format to our clients, enabling them to fully evaluate some of the most important pieces of the sanctions compliance puzzle. By using tangible, high-quality data from our industry leading partners, PurpleTRAC continues to provide a one-stop solution aggregating data and providing a truly tailored risk management solution” said Simon Ring, Global Head of Financial Markets Compliance at Pole Star.

Source: Pole Star