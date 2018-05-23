Recent News

  

Polish gas firm PGNiG expects 2018 LNG supplies to double

Poland’s state-run gas firm PGNiG expects to double imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year from the 1.7 billion cubic metres (bcm) imported in 2017, PGNiG deputy head Maciej Wozniak said on Wednesday.

PGNiG, the dominant gas firm in Poland, still imports most of the gas it sells from the Russia’s Gazprom, via pipeline. But it is seeking to reduce reliance on Russia.

The company signed long-term agreement in 2009 with Qatargas for LNG supplies that will run until 2034 and signed a mid-term deal in November for LNG deliveries from the United States that will run until 2022.

“The supplies of LNG will probably be doubled compared to last year,” Wozniak said at a conference call with analysts after the group’s first quarter results were released.

Wozniak said PGNiG also expected to buy more LNG supplies on the spot market.

In 2017, 78 percent of PGNiG’s gas imports came from Russia, compared to 84 percent in 2016. LNG accounted for 13 percent of imports last year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Edmund Blair)

