Polish pavilion at shipping expo in Greece

Polish companies have previously attended the fair but 2018 will be the first time the Polish maritime ministry will have its own stand at the show, dedicated to shipbuilding and the maritime sector.

Polish ambassador to Greece Anna Barbarzak told Polish Radio: “One cannot talk about the development of the [Polish] shipyard industry without being here in Greece, considering the potential that the Greek sector holds,” she added.

Shipping is Greece’s largest industry. A seminar promoting Poland will be held at the trade fair on Tuesday.

The international exhibition says that it draws nearly 2,000 exhibitors and more than 22,000 visitors from 101 countries.

The expo, which also features a running event, a yacht race and a golf tournament, closes on June 8.

Source: IAR