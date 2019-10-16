Political challenges send chill through US gathering of LNG interests

Political resistance to fossil fuels has buffeted a US LNG export industry that is mostly optimistic about increasing its shipments of record-high domestic gas output to world markets.

LNG industry supporters at the Gulf Coast Energy Forum in New Orleans this week expressed concern about an array of policy challenges that could raise the stakes for a sector that has long grappled with environmental opposition to gas infrastructure projects.

The challenges have included a spate of efforts led by cities on the US West Coast to electrify buildings and ban new natural gas hookups. Then there is the push by some of the candidates in the Democratic presidential primary race, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat-Massachusetts, for measures such as a ban on hydraulic fracturing and a hold on infrastructure that supports natural gas exports.

To counter these developments, the industry needs to do a better job of addressing environmental concerns and making the case for the role of natural gas in the energy mix, said Charlie Riedl, executive director of industry trade group Center for Liquefied Natural Gas.

“If large institutional financial banks stop funding fossil fuel companies, that’s going to be a real challenge,” Riedl told attendees at the beginning of the conference. “That’s a conversation we have to have. If natural gas becomes the next coal, that’s going to be a real challenge.”

CALLS FOR CHANGE FROM WITHIN

In an interview on the sidelines of the conference, Riedl pointed to changes in the gas industry’s approach. These have included calls from companies within the US LNG sector to the entire gas industry to make greater reductions in carbon emissions in order to promote the climate benefits of American natural gas.

But the current political climate makes it difficult for the industry and its champions to formulate a national energy strategy that leverages abundant fossil energy supplies alongside renewable energy sources.

“It’s possible, but it is tougher right now,” said US Representative Steve Scalise, Republican-Louisiana.

In a sign of the partisan discord, Scalise took jabs at the clean energy goals of the Green New Deal, sponsored by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat-New York, and Senator Ed Markey, Democrat-Massachusetts, and the political opposition to natural gas pipelines in New York.

“There is a real battle in Washington … and it has even bled into the presidential race between people who are for all of the above and for people who are just for all the above and nothing below,” Scalise said.

LNG AND THE TRADE DISPUTE

The increase of US LNG exports has been a priority of the current administration, and the US Department of Energy is exploring ways the federal government can support the financing of infrastructure for gas exports, said Joseph Uddo III, deputy assistant secretary for energy innovation and market development in the DOE’s Office of International Affairs.

“It’s important we get our LNG to market quickly, but we will continue to have a low cost of production, which advantages US suppliers,” Uddo said.

Despite the administration’s advocacy for US LNG exports, a protracted trade conflict with China, a key importer, has added to the industry’s challenges. Earlier this year, China raised retaliatory tariffs on US LNG to 25%. The trade conflict has slowed the efforts of US LNG developers to commercialize new projects, Riedl said.

“What we are seeing is the interconnectivity of policy that has nothing to do with gas, impacting gas,” Riedl said. “We are collateral damage.”

Source: Platts