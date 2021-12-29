Poll Results Of The Special General Meeting Held On 28 December 2021

The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the special general meeting held on 28 December 2021 (the “SGM”) was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular dated 19 November 2021 (the “Circular”) of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (the “Company”) and the notice of the SGM dated 19 November 2021 as set out in the Circular (the “Notice”). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

At the SGM, a poll was demanded by the chairman of the meeting for voting on the ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice. The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution proposed at the SGM was duly passed by way of poll.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up shares of the Company (“Shares”) was 3,315,296,374 Shares. As indicated in the Circular, China COSCO (Hong Kong) Limited (“CC(HK)”) and COSCO Investments Limited (“CIL”) (both being indirect subsidiaries of COSCO SHIPPING) were required to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution proposed at the SGM. CC(HK) and CIL, holding 1,441,681,566 Shares and 223,548,369 Shares representing approximately 43.49% and 6.74% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the SGM respectively, did abstain from such voting as required. The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the SGM and vote for or against the ordinary resolution proposed at the SGM was 1,650,066,439 Shares.

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the ordinary resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares the holders of which were required to abstain from voting on the ordinary resolution at the SGM under the Listing Rules. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote only against the ordinary resolution at the SGM.

Details of the poll results of the ordinary resolution proposed at the SGM were as follows:

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolution, the resolution proposed at the SGM was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as scrutineer for the voting process at the SGM.

Source: COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited