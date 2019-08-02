Pompeo Brands Beijing an Economic Bully as Trump Moves on More Tariffs

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took aim at China, portraying the country as disrespectful of others’ sovereignty and branding it a selfish player in the global trading system, during a speech in Bangkok.

Mr. Pompeo contrasted what he described as mutually beneficial American investment in Southeast Asia with what he depicted a coercive and unfair Chinese approach. He was speaking Friday, hours after the U.S. moved to escalate a trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies that has rocked Asian supply chains and helped slow global growth.

“Ask yourself, who really puts the people’s interests first: the trading power that respects your sovereignty, or one that scoffs at it?” Mr. Pompeo said to an audience of business leaders at the Siam Society, a cultural organization in Bangkok.

Although Mr. Pompeo didn’t name China until later in his speech, his comments appeared to be a warning aimed at countries in this region that have sought to deepen ties with Beijing. Southeast Asia, which has a population of more than 600 million people, increasingly finds itself courted by both Washington and Beijing and pressured to take a side on vastly differing views on trade and security.

The region as a whole has sought to tread a path between the two powers. Some countries, such as Vietnam, have benefited from the escalating trade fight. Others that traditionally have been closer to the U.S., such as the Philippines, have pursued Chinese investment, or, like Cambodia, rejected American pressure to embrace democratic ideals such as a free press, rights to protest or fair and transparent elections.

China’s government didn’t immediately comment on Mr. Pompeo’s speech. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who was also in Bangkok for a meeting of foreign ministers from the region, criticized the U.S. for raising trade barriers. “Imposing tariffs is definitely not the right way to resolve trade frictions,” he told reporters.

In his speech, Mr. Pompeo championed private-sector-led investment in Asia. He also praised Thailand for an election in March that–although widely criticized for how it was conducted–saw the country return to democracy after five years of military rule. He said protests in Hong Kong, which have angered Beijing, showed that the people’s voice will always be heard.

“Our investments don’t serve a government and our investments here don’t serve a political party, or frankly, a country’s imperial ambitions,” Mr. Pompeo said in another veiled swipe at China. “The United States today has the strongest economy in the world and our consumers are driving demand for your products. In contrast, China’s economy is entering a new normal, a new normal of ever slower growth,” he said.

Many in Asia have raised concerns about America’s commitment to the region after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of a regional trade pact. Others have said the levels of U.S. investment don’t come close to matching the region’s vast infrastructure needs. China has promised the region billions of dollars in infrastructure spending.

Mr. Pompeo’s speech followed Mr. Trump’s move on Thursday to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports. The new tariffs would take effect Sept. 1 and cover $300 billion in Chinese goods–including smartphones, apparel, toys and other consumer products.

“It cannot be the case that a nation uses protectionism to protect its own goods and uses predatory tactics to deny other economies the chances to grow,” Mr. Pompeo said. “For decades China has taken advantage of trade,” he added. “It’s time for that to stop.”

Source: Dow Jones