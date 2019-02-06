Port agency steps up effort to curb ship pollution

More than 500 ships that docked at the Port of Mombasa last year were inspected in a drive to reduce sulphur emissions.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) said it had inspected 550 ships, adding that the exercise is ongoing.

KMA in a statement signed by the Director-General, Major Rtd George Okong’o, said ships calling at the port are subjected to random inspections by KMA’s State control officers.

“The officers have been mandated to verify compliance with the applicable sulphur limit in fuel oils by examining the bunker delivery notes, oil record book and fuel consumption data. In the year 2018 alone, 550 ships that called at the Port of Mombasa were inspected,” said Mr Okong’o.

The DG said KMA is also working with the Energy Regulatory Commission and the Kenya Bureau of Standards to update the ship fuel oil standard and align it with the MARPOL 73/78 with respect to the sulphur cap.

“The Authority is also set to roll out more sensitisation campaigns to educate its stakeholders on the implementation of the Convention,” he added.

KMA said ship agents are key stakeholders in ensuring compliance with the sulphur cap requirement as they are responsible for ordering oil for ships while in Kenya.

He said the organisation is keen to sensitise ship agents and familiarise them with the sulphur cap requirement and the available licensed fuel oil suppliers.

“Ships agents have also been engaged on the sulphur limit on fuel oil requirements through various initiatives such as workshops under the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre (MTCC-AFRICA).

They have been made aware that these requirements will be mandatory and their ships are expected to comply,” said KAM statement.

“Presently, none of the ships inspected by KMA’s Port State Control Officers have been found to use non-compliant fuel …,” the statement said. “In case a ship is found to be contravening the MARPOL 73/78 Convention on emissions, the ship may be restrained from sailing until it complies.”

Mr Okong’o said the country has participated in the global concentrated inspection campaign on MARPOL 73/78 Convention Annex 6 between September and November 2018 to familiarise its Port State Control Officers and Ship inspectors on the areas to be focused on during inspection of compliance with requirements on sulphur limit in ship fuel oils.

Source: Business Daily Africa