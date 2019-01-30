Port authorities around the world pool knowledge and skills for employment

Digitisation, automation and sustainability will fundamentally and irrevocably transform the port and how we work. Employment in ports will continue to increase in the years to come. Strong hands alone are not enough; smart heads are also needed. During the kick-off for Human Port Capital, the port authorities of New York, New Jersey, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Busan, Singapore, Barcelona, Riga, Le Havre, Livorno and Rotterdam joined forces in the field of social innovation to ensure that ports remain dynamic and competitive in the future.

The kick-off is the start of a joint programme in which a range of international ports will collaborate on social innovation and complex HR issues. The ultimate aim is to establish a joint Human Capital Ports Action Programme, in which port authorities, educational institutions, and city and port authorities worldwide will work together on social innovation.

‘The challenges of the energy transition and digitisation can only be met if we also focus on the social transition. By working together and sharing knowledge and experience in this area with other international port authorities in the Human Port Capital initiative, we are creating a new generation of port employees. Ultimately, it’s the people who make the difference,’ explains Allard Castelein.

Working in the port of Rotterdam

The port of Rotterdam generates jobs directly and indirectly for some 385,000 people, according to a recent study by the Erasmus University of Rotterdam commissioned by the Port of Rotterdam Authority. There are about 2500 new vacancies every year in the port of Rotterdam, about 450 in the container sector, and hundreds for graduates from vocational education, in distribution warehouses and other locations. Inland shipping, road haulage and maritime service providers will also be looking for new colleagues in the years to come. In the Rotterdam region, more than 3,000 truck drivers are needed at the moment and the customs authorities in Rotterdam are looking for 300 new colleagues.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam