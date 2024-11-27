Port Authority sails away with top seafarer welfare honour at 2024 Australian Maritime & Shipping Industry Awards 

Port Authority of NSW is celebrating a triumphant night at the prestigious 2024 Australian Maritime & Shipping Industry Awards, with CEO Captain Philip Holliday taking out the top accolade for the Seafarers Welfare category for spearheading the $2.5 million Seafarers Welfare Fund supporting critical services to the invisible workforce that delivers 99% of the State’s trade.

Port Authority of NSW CEO Captain Philip Holliday said he was very proud to accept the award, which underscores the joint commitment of Port Authority, Port of Newcastle and NSW Ports to the safety and welfare of those working at sea.

“The maritime industry is driven by seafarers and it is one of the toughest jobs in the world. Seafarers are the backbone of our everyday lives, and I am incredibly proud that the commitment we made to make seafarers’ lives in port and on shore just a little bit easier has been recognised,” said Captain Holliday.

The Seafarer Welfare Fund initiative is a five-year, $2.5 million fund orchestrated by Port Authority, NSW Ports, and Port of Newcastle to provide funding for a range of critical services and programs such as healthcare, mental health resources and administrative needs for seafarers during their time in NSW.

Port Authority was also awarded Highly Commended in the Women in Shipping & Logistics category for Marine Pilot Josephine Clark and the Safety category for Port Authority’s ladder safety protocol, as well as a nomination for Young Achievement for Port Officer Cori York-Dumbleton.

“It’s fantastic to see our team’s hard work and dedication recognised. These awards give us an opportunity to take a step back and reflect on the work our teams are committed to 24/7, 365 days a year, and which plays such an important role in every Australians’ daily life,” Captain Holliday said.

The Australian Shipping and Maritime Industry Awards is an annual national event run by the leading maritime magazine, the DCN (Daily Cargo News).

Source: Port Authority of NSW