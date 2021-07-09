Port Authority takes part in state visit to German

Port of Rotterdam Authority CEO, Allard Castelein, will accompany the Dutch royal couple on their state visit to Berlin in Germany. An important part of the programme concerns combining German and Dutch expertise to develop hydrogen technology.During a symposium, Allard Castelein is to give a short speech on the importance of importing hydrogen. The Port Authority is currently investigating the possibilities of large-scale hydrogen import which would help green the energy consumption of Northwest Europe while stimulating economic activity in Rotterdam. A meeting is also scheduled to take place between the Queen, Allard Castelein and Dr Arnd Köfler of thyssenkrupp Steel. The Port Authority has joined forces with German steel companies thyssenkrupp Steel and HKM, specifically to investigate supplying hydrogen to fuel steel production.

Other subjects that will doubtlessly come up for discussion during the state visit are the Delta Corridor (the project to lay a number of hydrogen, CO2 and other pipelines between Rotterdam, Chemelot and North Rhine-Westphalia) and the use of hydrogen as a fuel for heavy transport, especially for the road haulage and inland shipping industries. The RH2INE (Rhine Hydrogen Integration Network of Excellence) programme was set up with the aim of having the first hydrogen-powered vessels operating between the Ruhr and Rotterdam by 2024.

Source: Port of Rotterdam