Port authority’s Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project win the highest-ranking award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure

The Envision Platinum award recognizes organizations for their commitment to building sustainable infrastructure

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, in partnership with DP World, announced today that the port authority-led Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project have been awarded the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) Envision Platinum award, the highest rated award by ISI.

“We are proud to receive our second Platinum award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure,” said Robin Silvester, president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the federal agency mandated to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver. “This award again highlights our commitment to developments that support Canada’s trade agenda in a way that protects the environment and considers local communities, as we advance towards our vision for the Port of Vancouver to be the world’s most sustainable port. We would also like to acknowledge the port community for their ongoing support of port-authority led projects that will help strengthen our gateway while enhancing its sustainability.”

The Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project have been designed to help meet increasing demand for containers trade through the port. This work will increase container-handling ability at Centerm Terminal by two-thirds, from 900,000 20-foot equivalent unit containers (TEUs) to 1.5 million TEUs. By increasing the terminal footprint by only 15% and rearranging the terminal operations, DP World, the terminal operator, will be able to handle a more than 60% increase in containers.

“Sustainability is key to developing a better Canada and a better world,” said the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra. “With the Government of Canada’s financial contribution through the National Trade Corridors Fund program, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is leading the way in building infrastructures that are greener and better able to respond to climate change.”

The National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada. In 2018 and 2019, the port authority received $300 million from the Government of Canada’s NTCF to progress multiple infrastructure projects throughout the Lower Mainland, including the South Shore Access Project.

“At DP World, we are committed to operating responsibly – it is vital to our long-term success,” said Joel Werner, General Manager, DP World Vancouver. “We have made efforts to operate as a responsible and innovative business throughout this project and we looked for ways to be more efficient while reducing our impact on the environment. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the project achieving this recognition from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.”

The ISI’s Platinum award measures projects based on a number of sustainability achievements, which include: stimulating sustainable growth and development; prioritizing the needs of local communities through investments; stakeholder engagement; reducing emissions and sustainable marine restoration.

“The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s attainment of the Envision Platinum award for the Centerm Expansion Project and South Shore Access Project is a testament to their leadership and commitment to sustainability,” said Melissa Peneycad, ISI’s managing director. “Reviewing this project for its contributions to sustainability was a pleasure. The port authority and its project partners deserve to be commended for their many sustainability achievements, including their community contributions.”

The projects are designed to remove trade bottlenecks while delivering significant benefits to communities, such as improved port roads, reduced travel delays, reduced congestion, better emergency response, lower GHG emissions and additional job opportunities. One of the most significant longer-term benefit will be that port truck traffic will be off neighbouring city roads as they will use the new Centennial Road overpass to access the highway. The Centerm Expansion Project and the South Shore Access Project is expected to be complete by early 2023.

As a way to show appreciation to the community for their patience during construction of the terminal expansion and construction on the south shore, the port authority, and the Centerm container terminals operator, DP World, created the Centerm Community Fund. The fund provided $500,000 to a total of 41 community organizations in East Vancouver.

The award for the Centerm Expansion Project and the South Shore Access Project marks the second time the port authority has received an ISI Platinum award. In 2015, the port authority’s Low Level Road Project received a Platinum award, and was the first port authority transportation project to receive an ISI Envision-verified sustainable infrastructure rating system award.

These projects are one example of how the port authority is ensuring that it can sustain growth in the gateway. It is part of a suite of gateway infrastructure projects across the Lower Mainland, under the Greater Vancouver Gateway 2030 strategy.

Source: Port of Vancouver