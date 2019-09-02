Port Call Optimization session scheduled for London Shipping Week

IAPH and organiser IHS Markit bring industry experts together to hold an interactive panel discussion on 10th September

With several industry projects gaining traction on the optimization of vessel port calls, the International Association of Ports and Harbors has taken the initiative to bring industry partners together to discuss a common way forward.

IAPH Managing Director Patrick Verhoeven commented: “Port Call Optimization is a subject which is receiving increasingly more attention by ports and the shipping industry in general. The recent positive outputs from the IMO-led project on Global Maritime Energy Efficiency Partnerships (GloMEEP) and the IMO resolution on cooperation between the port and shipping sectors to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships are proof of that. It is therefore important that all stakeholders contribute with their say on the subject as this initiative gains momentum.”

Interactive Panel discussion during London International Shipping Week

To facilitate this process, IAPH and IHS Maritime & Trade have organised an interactive panel discussion which will take place on 10th September at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square, Mayfair, London during London International Shipping Week. Speakers will include Ben van Scherpenzeel, Chairman of the International Task Force on Port Call Optimization, Turloch Mooney, IHS Maritime and Trade expert on port productivity, and Camille Bourgeon, Technical Officer of the IMO’s Marine Environment Division.

Members of the Port Roundtable will also be in attendance to provide their contributions to the discussion. These include representatives of the world’s leading associations for the global port and shipping communities : the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents (FONASBA), the International Maritime Pilots’ Association (IMPA), the International Harbour Masters’ Association (IHMA) and the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA).

International Task Force Port Call Optimization – the next step

IAPH, through its World Ports Sustainability Program, is an endorser of the International Task Force Port Call Optimization. Industry partners have been working together since 2014 to gain a common understanding on the minimum set of data and the correct standards for a vessel port call. This collaboration is culminating in a clearly identified trade and port agnostic business process with a well-defined minimum scope of data required for all trades and all ports.

Following its latest meeting in June of this year , the Task Force now intends to support ports by consolidating its work on the scope as well as commercial and legal aspects of data, functional definitions and data definitions.

Captain Ben van Scherpenzeel, Chairman of the Task Force commented :

“The fundamentals for port call optimisation have now been established by our partners based on solid foundations of existing international legislation and industry precedence. The next step is to ensure implementation within an existing regulatory framework.”

Ultimately the initiative aims to improve vessel turnaround time at ports everywhere, which can potentially reduce greenhouse gas emissions in and around coastal areas, reduce bunkers and also improve efficiencies on the land-side leg of the chain for cargo and passengers. IAPH will play a key role in ensuring that port authorities gear up for this initiative through training coordination, best practice and knowledge sharing.

Founded in 1955, the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) is a non-profit-making global alliance of 170 ports and 140 port-related organisations covering 90 countries. Its member ports handle more than 60 percent of global maritime trade and around 80 percent of world container traffic. IAPH has consultative NGO status with several United Nations agencies. In 2018, IAPH established the World Ports Sustainability Program (WPSP). Guided by the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, it aims to unite sustainability efforts of ports worldwide, encouraging international cooperation between all partners involved in the maritime supply chain. WPSP (sustainableworldports.org) covers five main areas of collaboration: energy transition, resilient infrastructure, safety and security, community outreach and governance.

