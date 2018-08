Considering present congestion in Bangladesh ports, CMA CGM reminds its customers of the implementation of a Port Congestion Surcharge as follows:

Effective August 20th, 2018 (B/L date) for all imports into Bangladesh

(except US trades: September 20th, 2018)

Imports into all Bangladesh ports

20′ containers

USD 200 per unit

Payment: prepaid

Source: CMA CGM