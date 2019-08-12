Port Everglades Dredging Plan Out for Review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in its latest release that a draft environmental assessment and proposed finding of no significant impact for the operation and maintenance dredging and dredged material placement for the Port Everglades Navigation Project, Broward County, is now out for review.

“The draft information is available for public, state and agency review and comment, starting August 9 and ending September 9, 2019. The Corps will include the comments received, as well as a summary matrix of the comments and Corps responses, in Appendix B of the final assessment,” said USACE.

The purpose of harbor dredging maintenance is to enable safe and efficient vessel navigation through federal channels.

The accumulation of sediment, commonly referred to as shoaling, in the harbor has reduced depths and widths, hindering safe and efficient navigation.

According to USACE, periodic dredging is required to remove these sediments and maintain the channel at its federally authorized dimensions.

The Preferred Alternative consists of the routine maintenance dredging of the Federal project and adjacent slips and berthing areas as well as two placement options for the associated placement of dredged material.

