Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Down 3% in January

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 55 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of January 2020.

This throughput was a 1% decrease compared to the same month in 2019.

The total throughput for the 2019/20 financial year to date is 411.3Mt, an increase of 1% from the same time last year.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 41Mt, of which 40.4Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a 3% decrease from January 2019.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 191,000 tonnes, an increase of 97% from the same month in 2019.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 13Mt, an increase of 4% from January 2019.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 124,000 tonnes, an increase of 13% from the same month in 2019.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority