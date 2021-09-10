Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Down 4% During August

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 59.9 million tonnes (Mt) for August 2021.

This throughput was a one per cent decrease compared to August 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 44.7Mt, of which 43.9Mt was iron ore exports. This was a four per cent decrease when compared to August 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 226,000 tonnes, an increase of 20 per cent compared to August 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.1Mt, a nine per cent increase from August 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 108,000 tonnes, a decrease of three per cent from August 2020.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority