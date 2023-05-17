Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Down 5% in April

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has delivered a total monthly throughput of 57.7 million tonnes (Mt) for April 2023.

This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to April 2022.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 43.8 Mt, of which 43.3 Mt was iron ore exports. This was a five per cent decrease to total throughput compared to April 2022.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 198,000 tonnes, an increase of 11 per cent compared to April 2022.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 12.8 Mt, a one per cent increase from April 2022.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 108,000 tonnes, a decrease of nine per cent from April 2022.

The Port of Port Hedland was closed for 23 hours in April 2023 due to ex-tropical cyclone Ilsa, impacting PPA’s total monthly throughput.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority