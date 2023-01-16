Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Down in December of 2022

Recent News

  

16/01/2023

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 67.2 million tonnes (Mt) for December 2022.

This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to December 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 50.1Mt, of which 49.3Mt was iron ore exports. This was a three per cent decrease to total throughput compared to December 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 164,000 tonnes, a decrease of 22 per cent compared to December 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 16.0Mt, a one per cent increase from December 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 88,000 tonnes, an increase of 28 per cent from December 2021.
Source: Pilbara Ports Authority

