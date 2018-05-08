Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Flat During April

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 59.1 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of April 2018. This was an increase of 7% from the same month in 2017.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 43.7Mt. This was an increase of 2% from April 2017. Iron ore exports from the Port of Port Hedland totalled 42.6Mt, an increase of 1% from the April 2017. Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 115,000 tonnes, an increase of 18% from the same month in 2017.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 15.2Mt, an increase of 25% from April 2017. Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 128,000 tonnes, an increase of 66% from the same month in 2017.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority