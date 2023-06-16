Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports on the Rise During May

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.5 million tonnes (Mt) for May 2023.

This throughput was a one per cent increase compared to May 2022.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 48.6Mt, of which 48.2Mt was iron ore exports.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 196,000 tonnes, an increase of 19 per cent compared to May 2022.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 12.9Mt, a three per cent increase from May 2022.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 98,000 tonnes, an increase of 19 per cent from May 2022.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority