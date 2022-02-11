Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Reached 48 Mt in January, up 14%

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.7 million tonnes (Mt) for January 2022.

This throughput was a 10 per cent increase compared to January 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 48.6Mt, of which 48.0Mt was iron ore exports. This was a 14 per cent increase to total throughput compared to January 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 144,000 tonnes, a decrease of 17 per cent compared to January 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 13.0Mt, a four per cent decrease from January 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 12,000 tonnes, a decrease of 89 per cent from January 2021.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority