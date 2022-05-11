Recent News

  

Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Slightly Higher During April

12/05/2022

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 59.1 million tonnes (Mt) for April 2022.

This throughput was a three per cent decrease compared to April 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.2Mt, of which 45.8Mt was iron ore exports. This was a one per cent increase to total throughput compared to April 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 178,000 tonnes, a decrease of four per cent compared to April 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 12.7Mt, a nine per cent decrease from April 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 119,000 tonnes, an increase of 205 per cent from April 2021.
Source: Pilbara Ports Authority

