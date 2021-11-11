Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Stable During October

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 61.3 million tonnes (Mt) for October 2021.

This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to October 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 47.4Mt, of which 46.7Mt was iron ore exports. This was a zero per cent variance to total throughput compared to October 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 190,000 tonnes, a decrease of two per cent compared to October 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 13.2Mt, an eight per cent decrease from October 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 112,000 tonnes, an increase of 39 per cent from October 2020.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority