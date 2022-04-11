Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Steady During March 2022

Recent News

  

in Dry Bulk Market,Port News 12/04/2022

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 60.3 million tonnes (Mt) for March 2022.

This throughput was a four per cent decrease compared to March 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 47.3Mt, of which 46.5Mt was iron ore exports. There was no variance to total throughput compared to March 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 147,000 tonnes, a decrease of 18 per cent compared to March 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 12.1Mt, a 15 per cent decrease from March 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 71,000 tonnes, a decrease of 38 per cent from March 2021.
Source: Pilbara Ports Authority

