Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Steady in August 2024

Pilbara Ports delivered a total monthly throughput of 65.8 million tonnes (Mt) in August 2024.

This is a five per cent increase when compared to the total monthly throughput in August 2023.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 48.6 Mt, of which 47.9 Mt was iron ore exports. This figure is consistent with the total throughput in August 2023.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 173,000 tonnes, which is 1,000 tonnes more than what was imported through Port Hedland in August 2023.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 15.7 Mt, an 18 per cent increase from August 2023.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 95,232 tonnes, an increase of 23 per cent from August 2023.

Several factors influence the fluctuation of throughput, including changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations and proponent needs.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority