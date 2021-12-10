Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Up 5% During November 2021

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 59.9 million tonnes (Mt) for November 2021.

This throughput was a four per cent increase compared to November 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 43.9Mt, of which 43.4Mt was iron ore exports. This was a five per cent increase to total throughput compared to November 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 167,000 tonnes, a decrease of 10 per cent compared to November 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 15.1Mt, a four per cent increase from November 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 111,000 tonnes, a decrease of 17 per cent from November 2020.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority