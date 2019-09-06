Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Up 7% During August

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.1 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of August 2019. This throughput was a 6% increase compared to the same month in 2018. The total throughput for the 2019/20 financial year to date is 118.8Mt, an increase of 4% from the same time last year. The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.1Mt, of which 45.4Mt was iron ore exports.

The monthly throughput was a 7% increase from August 2018. Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 180,000 tonnes, an increase of 61% from the same month in 2018. The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 14.9Mt, an increase of 4% from August 2018. Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 99,000 tonnes, an increase of 30% from the same month in 2018.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority