Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Up 9%

Pilbara Ports delivered a total monthly throughput of 67.5 million tonnes (Mt) for March 2024.

This throughput was a nine per cent increase compared to March 2023.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 50.7Mt, of which 50.1Mt was iron ore exports. This was a nine per cent increase to total throughput compared to March 2023.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 165,000 tonnes, a decrease of 13 per cent compared to March 2023.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 15.9Mt, a nine per cent increase from March 2023.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 121,000 tonnes, an increase of 39 per cent from March 2023.

Several factors influence the fluctuation of throughput, including changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations and proponent needs.

Total throughput across all ports since 1 July 2023 is 552.7Mt.

Source: Pilbara Ports