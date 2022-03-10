Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Up By 5% in February

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 52.4 million tonnes (Mt) for February 2022.

This throughput was a one per cent increase compared to February 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 39.9Mt, of which 39.4Mt was iron ore exports. This was a five per cent increase to total throughput compared to February 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 164,000 tonnes, an increase of 17 per cent compared to February 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 11.6Mt, an 11 per cent decrease from February 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 96,000 tonnes, a increase of 105 per cent from February 2021.

Source: Pilbara Ports