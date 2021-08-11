Port Hedland Iron Ore Exports Up in July

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 59.0 million tonnes (Mt) for July 2021.

This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to July 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 45.0Mt, of which 44.3Mt was iron ore exports. This was a two per cent increase when compared to July 2020.

Imports through the port of Port Hedland totalled 180,000 tonnes, a decrease of seven per cent compared to July 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 13.0Mt, a 13 per cent decrease from July 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 114,000 tonnes, an increase of 185 per cent from July 2020.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority