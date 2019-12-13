Port Hedland: Iron Ore Exports Up to 43.8 Million Tonnes

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 59.3 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of November 2019. This throughput was an 8% increase compared to the same month in 2018.

The total throughput for the 2018/19 financial year to date is 291.5Mt, an increase of 2% from the same time last year. The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 43.8Mt, of which 43.3Mt was iron ore exports.

The monthly throughput was a 9% increase from November 2018. Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 158,000 tonnes, an increase of 45% from the same month in 2018.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 14.5Mt, an increase of 6% from November 2018. Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 90,000 tonnes, a decrease of 28% from the same month in 2018.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority