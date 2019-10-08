Port Hedland iron ore shipments slump in September

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 56.6 million tonnes (Mt) for the month of September 2019. This throughput was a 5% decrease compared to the same month in 2018. The total throughput for the 2019/20 financial year to date is 175.5Mt, an increase of 1% from the same time last year. The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 42.3Mt, of which 41.9Mt was iron ore exports.

The monthly throughput was a 4% decrease from September 2018. Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 175,000 tonnes, an increase of 18% from the same month in 2018. The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 13.4Mt, a decrease of 7% from September 2018. Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 88,000 tonnes, a decrease of 24% from the same month in 2018.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority